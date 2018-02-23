I don’t get this, and I don’t wanna get it when someone dumps not only their dog, how about a dog who’s pregnant. Takes a very special (expletive deleted) here to think up and carry out this mission. Luckily there was an animal shelter that came to the rescue to help momma out and her kids. If California is like Ohio, I know when I adopted my guy Sammy from the Cuyahoga County shelter, he’s chipped. And if Sammy turned up elsewhere and I was a dead beat like this person was, I’d be prevented from adopting another from any shelter within a 7 county area.

More hugs for Sammy and Da Cat. Thanks to KMPH-TV in Fresno, California HERE is the story of the this “to the person who dumped your pregnant dog” letter.

You have a great weekend and see you this coming Monday morning at 5:30 and thanks.