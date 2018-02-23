I don’t get this, and I don’t wanna get it when someone dumps not only their dog, how about a dog who’s pregnant. Takes a very special (expletive deleted) here to think up and carry out this mission. Luckily there was an animal shelter that came to the rescue to help momma out and her kids. If California is like Ohio, I know when I adopted my guy Sammy from the Cuyahoga County shelter, he’s chipped. And if Sammy turned up elsewhere and I was a dead beat like this person was, I’d be prevented from adopting another from any shelter within a 7 county area.

More hugs for Sammy and Da Cat. Thanks to KMPH-TV in Fresno, California HERE is the story of the this “to the person who dumped your pregnant dog” letter.

You have a great weekend and see you this coming Monday morning at 5:30 and thanks.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Tickets On Sale Now: North Coast Vinyl & MemorabiliaFest - May 12, 2018
Albums Turning 40 In 2018
Get The New Radio.Com App

Listen Live