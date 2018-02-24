(left-right) Ringo Starr, John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison of The Beatles holding their MBEs. Ringo Starr, has been awarded a Knighthood for services to music in the New Year Honours list. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

ANNIVERSARIES

2000-Sammy Hagar is the grand marshal for The Statler Brothers 300 NASCAR Busch Series race in Fontana, California, the town where he grew up.

2002-Dave Grohl is inducted into the Washington (DC area) Music Hall of Fame.

2002-Paul McCartney makes a surprise appearance at a George Harrison tribute concert in Liverpool and sings “Yesterday” a cappella.

1997-Phil Collins is honored as the NARAS MusiCares Person of the Year.

1993-Eric Clapton sweeps the major categories at the 35th annual Grammy Awards, collecting a total of six awards. His “Tears in Heaven” is named both Record and Song of the Year, while his Unplugged is named Album of the Year.

1992-Nirvana singer-guitarist Kurt Cobain marries Courtney Love in Waikiki, Hawaii.

1982-Double Fantasy, released by John Lennon and Yoko Ono just weeks before his murder in December 1980, wins Album of the Year at the 24th annual Grammy Awards. Pat Benatar, The Police, Aretha Franklin and Kim Carnes are also winners.

1979-The Police release “Roxanne” as their first U.S. single.

1979-The soundtrack to The Sex Pistols’ Great Rock and Roll Swindle movie is released in the UK. It will not have a US release until the CD era.

1976-The Eagles‘ Their Greatest Hits 1971 – 1975 is the first album officially certified platinum for selling one-million copies.

1975-Elton John releases a single of “Philadelphia Freedom” backed with a live version of “I Saw Her Standing There” featuring John Lennon.

1975-Led Zeppelin releases Physical Graffiti.

BIRTHDAYS

George Thorogood – 68 years old

The singer-guitarist leads the Delaware Destroyers (“Bad to the Bone”). Born 1950.

Lonnie Turner – Died in 2013

He played bass on the first four Steve Miller Band albums, then returned for Fly Like an Eagle and Book of Dreams. He also played with Dave Mason, Eddie Money and Tommy Tutone. He died April 28th, 2013 from lung cancer and complications from early-onset Alzheimer’s disease at 66. Born 1947.

Nicky Hopkins – Died in 1994

The peerless English session pianist worked in the studio and on the road with The Rolling Stones, Kinks, Who, Jefferson Airplane and many others. He also recorded on his own. He died after a stomach operation September 6th, 1994 at 50. Born 1944.

George Harrison – Died in 2001

Harrison, who was born a few minutes after midnight, considered his birthday February 25th until 1992, when he decided that he preferred it be celebrated on the 24th. Since his death in 2001, most sources cite the 25th as his date of birth. (For more info on him, see tomorrow’s entry.) Born 1943.

Paul Jones (Pond) – 76 years old

The original Manfred Mann singer-harmonica player is the voice on their chart-topping “Do Wah Diddy Diddy.” He left the group to go solo and pursue an acting career (starring in 1967’s Privilege) and then formed a group called The Blues Band. He also sings in a reunion band called The Manfreds. Born 1942.