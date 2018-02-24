Muddy Waters born McKinley Morganfield (April 4, 1913 – April 30, 1983), known by his stage name Muddy Waters, was an American blues musician. He is often considered the “father of modern Chicago blues.

Muddy Waters was the single most important artist to emerge in post-war American blues. A incomparable singer, a gifted songwriter, and guitarist, was the forefront of one of the strongest music genre (which became a proving ground for a number of classic rock musicians who would develop into legends in their own right).