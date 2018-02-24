Filed Under:Bo Diddley, Mr.Classic’s Blues Pick of the Day, Muddy Waters

Muddy Waters born McKinley Morganfield (April 4, 1913 – April 30, 1983), known by his stage name Muddy Waters, was an American blues musician. He is often considered the “father of modern Chicago blues.

Muddy Waters was the single most important artist to emerge in post-war American blues. A incomparable singer, a gifted songwriter, and guitarist, was the forefront of one of the strongest music genre (which became a proving ground for a number of classic rock musicians who would develop into legends in their own right).

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Tickets On Sale Now: North Coast Vinyl & MemorabiliaFest - May 12, 2018
Albums Turning 40 In 2018
Get The New Radio.Com App

Listen Live