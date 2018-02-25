Listen to Slats weekday mornings at 7:30am or Paula Balish weekday evenings for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the 2018 Summit Racing Equipment I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama March 16th through the 18th at the I-X Center.

PISTON POWERED AUTORAMA TICKETS – HEADLINE OR DEADLINE GIVEAWAY
Contest Date Range: February 26, 2018 7:00am – March 2, 2018 8:00am
Contest Rules:
For the On-Air: Piston Powered Autorama Headline or Deadline Ticket Giveaway, listen to 98.5 WNCX weekdays, from Monday, February 26th, 2018 through Friday, March 2nd, 2018 between 7:00am and 8:00am ET  for the cue to call. The designated caller at 216-578- 1985 who correctly selects the true headline out of the three (3) provided will receive two (2) tickets to the 2018 Piston Powered Autorama at the I-X Center – March 16th through March 18th, 2018 courtesy of the I-X Center.   Approximate retail value is $40.00 per pair.  Otherwise, the WNCX general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

PISTON POWERED AUTORAMA TICKET GIVEAWAY
Contest Date Range: February 26, 2018 7:00pm – March 2, 2018 11:59pm
Contest Rules:
For the Piston Powered Autorama Giveaway, listen to 98.5 WNCX weekdays only from Monday, February 26th, 2018 through Friday, March 2nd, 2018 between 7:00pm and 11:59pm ET for the cue to call.  The correct caller at 216-578- 1985 will receive two (2) tickets to the 2018 Piston Powered Autorama at the I-X Center – March 16th through March 18th, 2018  courtesy of the I-X Center.   Approximate retail value is $40.00 per pair.  Otherwise, the WNCX general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE

 

