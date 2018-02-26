CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Because their 2017 free agent losses did not surpass their gains, the Browns did not receive any additional compensatory picks for the upcoming NFL Draft keeping their total selections at 12.

Cincinnati, Dallas, Green Bay and Oakland each received the maximum of 4 compensatory picks the league announced on Friday.

A year ago the Browns were awarded 4 picks.

In 2017 the Browns lost Stephen Paea, Terelle Pryor and Jordan Poyer in free agency but they signed Kevin Zeitler, J.C. Tretter and Kenny Britt meaning their net gain-loss was 0, hence no compensatory picks in 2018.

Here’s the complete rundown of the Browns’ 2018 selections.

Round 1, 1

Round 1, 4 (via Houston)

Round 2, 33

Round 2, 35 (via Houston)

Round 2, 64 (via Philadelphia)

Round 3, 65

Round 4, 101

Round 4 (via Carolina)

Round 5, 138

Round 5 (via Kansas City)

Round 6, 175

Round 7, 219