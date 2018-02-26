Musical group Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain performs the national anthem before the game between the Oakland Athletics and the Washington Nationals at O.co Coliseum. Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Journey keyboardist and guitarist Jonathan Cain turns 68 years old today (February 26th). In 1987, Cain reunited with two former bandmates from The Babys and added two other Journey members to form a new band. What was it called?

Stumped? Here are a few clues. Their first album produced a number-one pop hit that also went top 10 on the rock airplay charts.

They called their second album Backlash , and it turned out to be a fitting title — it fared poorly and they broke up soon after.

, and it turned out to be a fitting title — it fared poorly and they broke up soon after. Their name sounds like a grammatical error.

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Buddy Miles, the drummer and singer who played in Jimi Hendrix‘s Band of Gypsys, The Electric Flag, led his own band and was the voice of The California Raisins, dies of congestive heart failure. The Texan was 60.

2006-U2 singer Bono is nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for the second time.

2001-U2 perform four songs at the 2001 Brit Awards and win trophies for Best International Group and Outstanding Contribution to Music. Coldplay also picks up a pair of statues.

1999-Bruce Springsteen performs on Max Weinberg‘s final appearance on the Conan O’Brien Show. He has to leave the show to begin the Boss’s reunion tour with the E Street Band.

1997-The Grammy Awards are held at New York’s Madison Square Garden for the first time. Eric Clapton and The Beatles each get three awards. Clapton wins Record and Song of the Year for “Change the World.”

1970-The Beatles‘ album Hey Jude, consisting of previous singles not included on earlier Capitol L-Ps, is released. The collection was quickly thrown together after the Let It Be album was delayed.

1965-Session guitarist Jimmy Page releases his first solo single, “She Just Satisfies.” Page will go on to join the Yardbirds, then found Led Zeppelin.

BIRTHDAYS

Jonathan Cain – 68 years old

Journey/solo/ex-Babys singer-keyboardist. Born 1950.

Bob Hite – Died in 1981

Canned Heat‘s big, bearded singer — nicknamed “The Bear” — died of a heart attack on April 5th, 1981 at 36. Ironically, he did not sing the group’s two biggest hits (“Going Up the Country” and “On the Road Again”): guitarist Alan “Blind Owl” Wilson did. Born 1945.

Mitch Ryder (William Levise Junior) – 73 years old

Backed by The Detroit Wheels, he specialized in rousing cover medleys of ’50s rockers, such as “Devil With a Blue Dress” / “Good Golly Miss Molly” and “Jenny Take a Ride” (combining “Jenny Jenny” and “CC Rider”). The Motor City native was discovered and produced by Four Seasons mentor Bob Crewe. Born 1945.

Johnny Cash – Died in 2003

“The Man in Black,” who began his career at Sun Records in Memphis, is best known for “I Walk the Line,” “Ring of Fire” and “A Boy Named Sue.” He’s the only artist in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Country Music Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. From 1969 to ’71, Cash hosted a prime-time music-variety series on ABC. He died at 71 of pneumonia on September 12th, 2003. Born 1932.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Bad English







