METALLICA ANNOUNCE SECOND NORTH AMERICAN LEG OF WORLDWIRED TOUR

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2019 | QUICKEN LOANS ARENA

Tickets On Sale To Public Starting March 2nd At LiveNation.Com

Purchase Tickets Here

February 26, 2018 – They dropped a few hints this past weekend and now it is official… Metallica’s WorldWired Tour returns to North America this Fall! Following last summer’s 25 date sold-out stadium run, this year Metallica is bringing the in-the-round production currently being seen in European arenas to the U.S. and Canada kicking off on September 2, 2018, in Madison, WI. Along the way they will be visiting 34 cities that they did not go to last year, and a few that they haven’t been to in decades, including Grand Forks, ND (nearly 30 years), Sioux Falls, SD, El Paso, TX, Birmingham, AL (nearly 26 years) and State College, PA (20 years). About time, wouldn’t you say?!

The Fall/Winter tour will mark a few firsts for the band. Each show will get rolling with the Light It Up pre-show party hosted by their very good friend Jim Breuer. Jim, along with a DJ to get the night rocking with some great tunes, hits the stage before the band with comedy, fan interaction, giveaways and much more. And if you love to travel and one show just isn’t enough, then perhaps the Wherever I May Roam Black Ticket is for you! For the first time in ‘Tallica history, you may purchase one ticket that will allow you floor access to any Metallica show on the 2018/2019 North American tour. Feel like trucking to Tulsa? Booking to Boise? Motoring to Minneapolis? No problem… you pick the show, call us no less than 48 hours before the gig and you’re in! A limited number of 250 of these Black Tickets* will be available for $598 (yes… celebrating the re-issue of the Garage Days Re-Revisited EP!).

Of course, some things don’t change! As they have been doing for most of the WorldWired shows, every ticket purchased includes your choice of a standard physical or standard digital copy of Hardwired…To Self-Destruct. Keep it for yourself or gift it to a friend or family member. You’ll receive info via e-mail after your ticket purchase on how to obtain your copy.** The enhanced experience options designed to take your Metalli-night to the next level are also returning as Metallica continue to partner with the team that makes it all happen at CID Entertainment. You’ll have three options of special enhanced experiences, including premium tickets and amenities ranging from early access to the venue and the “Memory Remains” exhibit of memorabilia to meeting some of the band(!) For full package details, visit https://www.cidentertainment.com/events/metallica-worldwired-tour.

Finally, Metallica continue to raise funds for their All Within My Hands Foundation, which supports a cross-section of national, local and Bay Area charities, music education programs and local food banks. Continuing their collaboration with Crowdrise, Metallica encourage you to make a donation when purchasing tickets to the upcoming shows and each time you donate, you’ll be entered to win tickets, pre-show party passes, meet and greet passes, and one lucky winner will be flown to the last show on the tour. For more information, visit https://www.crowdrise.com/Metallica2018

“Enough!” you say. “How do I get tickets?” Presales for Fan Club members begin tomorrow, February 27th. Visit https://metallica.com/metclub for all the details. Citi card members may purchase tickets beginning at 11:00 AM local time tomorrow, February 27th and Spotify will have pre-sale tickets starting on Wednesday February 28th. For a complete list of other presales, visit https://metallica.com Public on-sale begins Friday, March 2nd at 10:00 AM local time.

Metallica’s WorldWired Tour is produced by Live Nation.

*“Wherever I May Roam” Black Tickets are non-transferable and if re-sold will be revoked. Each ticket is good for entry to Metallica specific shows and may not be used for festivals, promotional shows, benefit concerts or any other dates not included in the 34 city North American tour announced on February 26, 2018. Use of a Black Ticket will require a reservation for each show you plan to attend no less than 48 hours in advance. More details about how to use your Black Ticket will be sent to purchasers via e-mail.

**Every ticket purchased through official outlets includes your choice of a standard physical or standard digital copy of Hardwired…To Self-Destruct. Fans should expect to receive information from Warner Music Artist Services on how to redeem their albums WITHIN 21 business days after their purchase. Full details of how you can gift the album, should you have already purchased, will be given on the redemption page.