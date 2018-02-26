Filed Under:the police
The Police had their own distinctive sound. And their own songs. No cover versions for these boys. Until now. Recorded at a sound check in Buffalo in 1984 they sort of morph into a classic by The Kinks and one by Cream.

Check it out HERE

If you’re straining to think of a cover that they did on a studio album, don’t hurt yourself, they did none.

