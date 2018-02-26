Nevada became one of the latest, newest states to legalize marijuana and if you bought some and didn’t finish it all, since Las Vegas is the #1 travel destination for Clevelanders listen up, before you board your flight, return the rental car, there are green marijuana drop boxes located throughout. And, just like the city’s slogan, “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas”. They’ll be no one to narc on you because an amnesty clause has been written in for instance, when you drop off your extra weed before boarding. Now you’re saying, how can you forget, let alone not finish what you purchased? Well look at all of those Hangover movies they filmed in Las Vegas that c’mon, were pretty much based on actual events.

Thanks to CNN with the story HERE. You have a great day.