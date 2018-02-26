Join Bill Louis weekdays at noon for the ‘NCX Classic Cafe where this week you could win lunch for you and your friends with a $40 Buffalo Wild Wings gift certificate valid at the Medina, Strongsville and Warrensville Heights location.

Contest Date Range: February 26, 2018 12:00pm – March 2, 2018 1:00pm

Contest Rules:

For the On-Air: Buffalo Wild Wings – Classic Cafe, listen to 98.5 WNCX weekdays only from Monday, February 26th, 2018 through Friday, March 2nd, 2018 between 12:00pm and 1:00pm ET for the cue to call. The correct caller at 216-578- 1985 will receive one (1) Buffalo Wild Wings gift certificate valid at the Medina, Strongsville or Warrensville Heights location only, valued at $40.00 courtesy of Buffalo Wild Wings. Otherwise, the WNCX general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE