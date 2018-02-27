TRIVIA
Today’s Question: Today (February 27th) is the 64th birthday of Journey guitarist Neal Schon. In the mid-’80s, Schon was a member of a short lived supergroup that also included his onetime Santana bandmate Michael Schrieve and bassist Kenny Aaronson. Who was the lead singer in this band?
Stumped? Here are a few hints.
- Like Schon, he wasn’t born in the Bay Area, but his career took off there during the early ’70s.
- His first successful recordings came with the band Montrose.
- He got his well-known nickname from a song titled “Red” on his second solo album.
ANNIVERSARIES
2001-Carlos Santana receives the key to his hometown of Autlan, Mexico.
1981-The Police’s third album, Zenyatta Mondatta, is certified gold
1980-At the 22nd annual Grammy Awards, The Doobie Brothers‘ “What a Fool Believes” wins both Record and Song of the Year. Billy Joel‘s 52nd Street wins both Album of the Year and Best Male Pop Vocal Performance. Earth, Wind and Fire pick up two awards. Michael Jackson gets one for “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” and Donna Summer wins for “Hot Stuff,” but Gloria Gaynor‘s “I Will Survive” is named Best Disco Recording.
1980-Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers get their first platinum award, for a million copies of Damn the Torpedoes.
1977-Canadian police raid Keith Richards’ Toronto hotel suite and seize 22 grams of heroin, five grams of cocaine and narcotics paraphernalia. Richards is arrested, charged with possession of heroin with intent to traffick and possession of cocaine. He is released on 25-thousand-dollars bail.
1974-Joni Mitchell’s highest-charting album, Court and Spark, is certified gold. It will reach number-two on Billboard’s album chart.
1971-Elton John begins recording Madman Across the Water at Trident Studios in London.
1967-Pink Floyd record their first single, “Arnold Layne,” in London. The record does well on the UK charts, but doesn’t make a ripple in the US.
1956-Elvis Presley releases “Heartbreak Hotel.”
BIRTHDAYS
Johnny Van Zant – 59 years old
Lynyrd Skynyrd/Van Zant singer. Born 1959.
Nancy Spungen – Died in 1978
Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious‘s girlfriend and presumed murder victim — the 20-year-old was stabbed to death in October 12th, 1978 in the couple’s room at the Chelsea Hotel in New York City. Her mother wrote a book about her, and Chloe Webb played her in the 1986 movie Sid & Nancy. Born 1958.
Neal Schon – 64 years old
Journey/Trichromes/ex-Bad English/ex-Santana guitarist. Born 1954.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Sammy Hagar (The group was known as HSAS)