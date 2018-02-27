L-R: 2017 inductees Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain attend the Press Room at the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on Apri;l 7, 2017. (Photo by Stephen Smith)

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Today (February 27th) is the 64th birthday of Journey guitarist Neal Schon. In the mid-’80s, Schon was a member of a short lived supergroup that also included his onetime Santana bandmate Michael Schrieve and bassist Kenny Aaronson. Who was the lead singer in this band?

Stumped? Here are a few hints. Like Schon, he wasn’t born in the Bay Area, but his career took off there during the early ’70s.

His first successful recordings came with the band Montrose.

He got his well-known nickname from a song titled “Red” on his second solo album.

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2001-Carlos Santana receives the key to his hometown of Autlan, Mexico.

1981-The Police’s third album, Zenyatta Mondatta, is certified gold

1980-At the 22nd annual Grammy Awards, The Doobie Brothers‘ “What a Fool Believes” wins both Record and Song of the Year. Billy Joel‘s 52nd Street wins both Album of the Year and Best Male Pop Vocal Performance. Earth, Wind and Fire pick up two awards. Michael Jackson gets one for “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” and Donna Summer wins for “Hot Stuff,” but Gloria Gaynor‘s “I Will Survive” is named Best Disco Recording.

1980-Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers get their first platinum award, for a million copies of Damn the Torpedoes.

1977-Canadian police raid Keith Richards’ Toronto hotel suite and seize 22 grams of heroin, five grams of cocaine and narcotics paraphernalia. Richards is arrested, charged with possession of heroin with intent to traffick and possession of cocaine. He is released on 25-thousand-dollars bail.