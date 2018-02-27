Photo: Courtesy Solters PR

By Scott T. Sterling

Dead & Company showed love and support for survivors of the Parkland high school shooting at a show in Sunrise, FL, last night (Feb. 26).

The band welcomed students, faculty and family members from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School backstage after the concert at the BB&T Center for a special meet and greet, resulting in the epic selfie seen below.

Related: Dead & Company Announce 2018 Tour



“We had the honor of hanging with the students of MSD High School last night,” the band shared on Instagram “They are strong, bright and soulful, and we are grateful for the hope they are bringing to the world.”

The band also wore t-shirts that read “MSDStrong” while on stage, and displayed the school’s logo on the backdrop.

“What an incredibly special night with some of the bravest young people I have ever met,” added bass player Oteil Burbridge on Facebook. “These young heroes wear T-shirts, not capes. Thank you to all the students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. It was so amazing to see you smiling and dancing. Your courage is inspiring.”

Burbridge also shared some great backstage photos from the meeting. See them below.