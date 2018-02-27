Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

For the first time Led Zeppelin is joining the celebration of vinyl that is Record Store Day. A limited edition 7″ single that contains remixed versions of Zeppelin classics “Rock And Roll” and “Friends”will be at the stores April 21st. Get there early before all the collectors buy it up.

Led Zeppelin will release a limited edition 7” single featuring 2 previously unheard mixes produced by Jimmy Page: the “Sunset Sound Mix” of “Rock And Roll” and the “Olympic Studios Mix” of “Friends.” Available on April 21, exclusively at Independent Music Retailers. #RSD2018 pic.twitter.com/g0lw8NLY8v — Led Zeppelin (@ledzeppelin) February 27, 2018

This is the unofficial kick off of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the beginning of this iconic band. A tour would be a proper celebration, but that’s not going to happen.