Filed Under:Led Zeppelin
Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

For the first time Led Zeppelin is joining the celebration of vinyl that is Record Store Day. A limited edition 7″ single that contains remixed versions  of  Zeppelin classics “Rock And Roll” and “Friends”will be at the stores April 21st. Get there early before all the collectors buy it up.

Full info HERE

This is the unofficial kick off of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the beginning of this iconic band. A tour would be a proper celebration, but that’s not going to happen.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Tickets On Sale Now: North Coast Vinyl & MemorabiliaFest - May 12, 2018
Albums Turning 40 In 2018
Get The New Radio.Com App

Listen Live