Should be the new TV show actress Heather Locklear should star in after Locklear was arrested over the past weekend for allegedly beating up her boyfriend, plus swinging at sheriff’s deputies. It hasn’t been a great last 10 years for the former – TJ Hooker, Dynasty, Melrose Place star. And God she was so hot if I may sound like a guy for a second then you see the mug shot from this past Sunday of Heather Locklear and it’s…not pretty. You can check that out on TMZ.com. After you bail her out of jail you then wanna take her to Walgreens to go buy her some make up.

