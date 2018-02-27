Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers: “Refugee“

ALBUM: Damn The Torpedoes

YEAR: 1980

WRITERS: Tom Petty, Mike Campbell

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers received their first platinum award for a million copies of Damn the Torpedoes being sold on this day in 1980.

LYRICS:

We got somethin’, we both know it, we don’t talk too much about it Ain’t no real big secret, all the same, somehow we get around it Listen, it don’t really matter to me baby You believe what you want to believe, you see You don’t have to live like a refugee (Don’t have to live like a refugee) Somewhere, somehow, somebody must have kicked you around some Tell me why you want to lay there, revel in your abandon Honey, it don’t make no difference to me baby Everybody’s had to fight to be free, you see You don’t have to live like a refugee (Don’t have to live like a refugee) No baby you don’t have to live like a refugee (Don’t have to live like a refugee) Baby we ain’t the first I’m sure a lot of other lovers been burned Right now this seems real to you, but it’s One of those things you gotta feel to be true Somewhere, somehow, somebody must have kicked you around some Who knows maybe you were kidnapped tied up Taken away and held for ransom Honey, it don’t really matter to me, baby Everybody’s had to fight to be free, you see Don’t have to live like a refugee (Don’t have to live like a refugee) No you don’t have to live like a refugee (Don’t have to live like a refugee) You don’t have to live like a refugee (Don’t have to live like a refugee)