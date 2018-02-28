The town of Kurri Kurri in Australia held a mullet festival and it was anything but a disappointment. There were contests, beer, and mullets of all ages! Rightfully titled Mullet Fest 2018, it was the first mullet festival of its name and almost 200 men and women were there to show off (and compete with) their mullets. Not to mention that residents also came to the hotel to see the competitions. Check out some of the mullets that were there!
