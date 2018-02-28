By Producer Alanna
Filed Under:australia, mullet

The town of Kurri Kurri in Australia held a mullet festival and it was anything but a disappointment. There were contests, beer, and mullets of all ages! Rightfully titled Mullet Fest 2018, it was the first mullet festival of its name and almost 200 men and women were there to show off (and compete with) their mullets. Not to mention that residents also came to the hotel to see the competitions. Check out some of the mullets that were there!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Tickets On Sale Now: North Coast Vinyl & MemorabiliaFest - May 12, 2018
Albums Turning 40 In 2018
Get The New Radio.Com App

Listen Live