(L-R) Charlie Watts and Mick Jagger attend The Rolling Stones celebrate the North American debut of Exhibitionism at Industria Studios in New York, NY, on November 15, 2016. (Photo by Anthony Behar) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

Charlie Watts, drummer of the Rolling Stones, had a surprising take on the adulation that David Bowie has received since his death. “He wrote a couple good songs” seems to trivialize his career from where I’m sitting. Calling Bowie “a lovely guy” is probably a compliment. I guess.

Full interview HERE

A quick run through “Space Oddity”, “Hunky Dory”, and “Ziggy” reveals “a couple of good songs” along with a couple of dozen all time killer rock songs.

