TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Today (February 28th) would have been the 76th birthday of the late Rolling Stones founding member Brian Jones. Jones was known for playing many unusual instruments on Stones songs. Which one does he mainly play on “Street Fighting Man?”

It’s an Asian stringed instrument.

Steve Howe played an electric version of this instrument on a number of Yes albums.

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-The Doors are given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

1985-Former Uriah Heep singer David Byron dies of a heart attack at 38.

1985-The Firm, featuring Led Zeppelin‘s Jimmy Page and Bad Company’s Paul Rodgers, kick off their first U-S tour in Dallas, Texas.

1983-Styx release Kilroy Was Here, which will produce two Top 10 singles in “Mr. Roboto” and “Don’t Let It End” and go platinum.

1972-“Give Ireland Back to the Irish” becomes the first Wings single released in the U.S.

1970-Led Zeppelin play a show in Copenhagen billed as The Nobs, due to a lawsuit threatened by a relative of airship designer Ferdinand Zeppelin if the band uses the Zeppelin name in Denmark.

1963-John Lennon and Paul McCartney write “From Me to You” on the way to a gig in Shrewsbury, England.

BIRTHDAYS

Brian Jones – Died in 1969

He co-founded, named and played guitar (among other instruments) in The Rolling Stones. Brian’s sitar work on “Paint It Black” was a rock landmark. Plagued by serious problems with alcohol and drugs — and isolated from others in the group as it moved further from its blues roots — Jones parted ways with the group in the spring of 1969 and drowned a few months later (July 3rd, 1969) in his swimming pool under circumstances that have long been considered suspicious. Jones was 27. Born 1942.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Sitar







