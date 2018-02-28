The Rolling Stones: “Paint It Black“

ALBUM: Aftermath

YEAR: 1966

WRITERS: Mick Jagger, Keith Richards

Brian Jones of The Rolling Stones would be turning 76 years old today. His sitar work on “Paint It Black” was a rock landmark. Plagued by serious problems with alcohol and drugs — and isolated from others in the group as it moved further from its blues roots — Jones parted ways with the group in the spring of 1969 and drowned a few months later (July 3rd, 1969) in his swimming pool under circumstances that have long been considered suspicious. Jones was 27.

LYRICS:

I see a red door and I want it painted black No colors any more, I want them to turn black I see the girls walk by, dressed in their summer clothes I have to turn my head until my darkness goes I see a line of cars and they’re all painted black With flowers and my love both never to come back I see people turn their heads and quickly look away Like a newborn baby, it just happens every day I look inside myself and see my heart is black I see my red door I must have it painted black Maybe then I’ll fade away and not have to face the facts It’s not easy facing up when your whole world is black No more will my green sea go turn a deeper blue I could not foresee this thing happening to you If I look hard enough into the setting sun My love will laugh with me before the morning comes I see a red door and I want it painted black No colors any more, I want them to turn black I see the girls walk by, dressed in their summer clothes I have to turn my head until my darkness goes Hmm, hmm, hmm,.. I wanna see it painted, painted black Black as night, black as coal I wanna see the sun blotted out from the sky I wanna see it painted, painted, painted, painted black Yeah! Hmm, hmm, hmm…