Next to an alarm system, a good medium to large sized dog is usually a good deterrent to warding off a home break in. But it didn’t look good for Rex the German Shepherd when these bad guys broke into a suburban house around Seattle. Barking, fighting off the intruders then getting shot 3 times and…you didn’t think we’d share this story if Rex didn’t live did ya?

Thanks to Q-13 TV in Seattle for the story HERE. And vet bills aren’t cheap, there’s also a link if you wish to help out this family through a Go-Fund-Me account. Have a great day, give your 4 foot an extra hug and treat and thanks.