Today’s Question: Today (March 1st) is the 74th birthday of Roger Daltrey of The Who. Daltrey released his self-titled first solo album in 1973. What future hit-making British singer co-wrote nearly all the songs on it?

Stumped? Here are a few clues. During the early days of his career, he took the stage in “sad clown” make-up.

This singer’s second album features his own versions of two of the songs Daltrey covered on his solo debut.

His first two Top 10 hits in the U.S. were both about dancing — “Long Tall Glasses (I Can Dance)” and “You Make Me Feel Like Dancing.”

2006-Donald Fagen of Steely Dan embarks on his first-ever solo tour, starting things off in New Jersey.

2005-Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page, Jeff Beck, Roger Daltrey, Brian May, Roger Taylor, Phil Collins, Peter Gabriel, Rob Halford, Jools Holland and other members of the British music community are Queen Elizabeth‘s guests at a reception at Buckingham Palace. When Clapton is presented to the Queen, she asks if he’s been “playing a long time.” Clapton replies, “It must be 45 years now.”

1999-U2 singer Bono joins Bob Dylan on stage in Las Vegas for “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door.”

1991-The Doors, directed by Oliver Stone and starring Val Kilmer as Jim Morrison, opens.

1982-Jimmy Page releases his first post-Led Zeppelin album, the soundtrack to the movie Death Wish II.

1979-The Police begin their second US tour, at the Whisky in Los Angeles.

1975-The Eagles‘ “Best of My Love” becomes the Hall of Fame band’s first single to hit number-one.

1974-Aerosmith releases its second album, Get Your Wings.

1970-The Beatles are saluted by The Ed Sullivan Show as the Fab Four make their final appearance with the host who introduced them to America, screening “Let It Be” (from the movie) in a segment done in London. In New York, other guest stars – such as Dionne Warwick, Steve & Eydie and Peggy Lee – perform Beatles songs in their own styles.

1969-The Doors perform at Miami’s Dinner Key Auditorium, a show at which Jim Morrison allegedly exposes himself. He is charged with lewd and lascivious behavior, indecent exposure, open profanity and public drunkenness. After being convicted in March, 1970, he is sentenced to eight months hard labor and a $500 fine. The sentence is on appeal at the time of Morrison’s death in July, 1971.

Roger Daltrey – 74 years old

The Who singer has also recorded as a solo artist and built a substantial side career as an actor. He’s also been very active in charity work. The Who were inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. Born 1944.

Leo Sayer







