Maybe the “Queen” is still in a state of undress as we’ve now gone 49 weeks without a winner, in the Grayton Road Tavern Queen of Hearts game. Last night, card #20 was drawn which revealed the 10 of clubs so we live on for another Wednesday of dreaming about hitting this thing. Thanks to everyone and their brother, sister, next of kin that they’ve never heard that they knew finding out about this, yesterday’s jackpot was just a tad under 3.2 million bucks. Grayton Road Tavern has now utilized an eastside location to keep up with ticket demand. Those are all listed HERE courtesy of WKYC-TV.

I know we’ll be in for another $40. Hell, I saw a guy buying tickets in front of me this past Tuesday who dropped $500. You have a great day, happy Friday-Eve and thanks.