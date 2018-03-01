Eagles: “Best Of My Love“

ALBUM: On The Border

YEAR: 1975

WRITERS: Don Henley, Glenn Frey, J. D. Souther

The Eagles‘ “Best of My Love” became the Hall of Fame band’s first single to hit #1 on this day in 1975.

LYRICS:

Every night I’m lyin’ in bed Holdin’ you close in my dreams Thinkin’ about all the things that we said And comin’ apart at the seams We try to talk it over But the words come out too rough I know you were tryin’ to give me the best of your love Beautiful faces and loud, empty places Look at the way that we live Wastin’ our time on cheap talk and wine Left us so little to give That same old crowd Was like a cold dark cloud That we could never rise above But here in my heart I give you the best of my love Oh sweet darlin’ you get the best of my love, oh Sweet darlin’, you get the best of my love I’m goin’ back in time And it’s a sweet dream It was a quiet night And I would be all right If i could go on sleepin’ But every mornin’ I wake up and worry What’s gonna happen today You see it your way And I see it mine But we both see it slippin’ away You know we always had each other baby I guess that wasn’t enough Oh, but here in my heart I give you the best of my love Oh, sweet darlin’ You get the best of my love Oh, sweet darlin’ You get the best of my love Every night and day, You get the best of my love Oh, sweet darlin’ you get the best of my love Oh, sweet darlin’ you get the best of my love..