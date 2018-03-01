Jan 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Elton John performs “Tiny Dancer” during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY

Elton John is worth a reported $400 million dollars. so he doesn’t need any of his Moms money. Which is good because he’s not getting any. His late mother’s will leaves him some family pictures and a pair of urns. The bulk of her $1 million dollar estate goes to people that probably needed it more.

Some are making it seem that this is because they had a strained relationship, but I’d imagine that the pictures and urns are worth more to him than another measly million.