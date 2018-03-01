Former Brows head coach and current Giants head coach Pat Shurmur speaks with reporters at the 2018 NFL Combine / (Photo by Daryl Ruiter 92.3 The Fan)

INDIANAPOLIS (92.3 The Fan) – Pat Shurmur lasted just 2 years in Cleveland and the sale of the team in 2012 led to his quick exit.

After spending two seasons as Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator, another as the Vikings tight ends coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator, Shurmur is back in charge of his own team – this time the New York football Giants.

His time in Cleveland was valuable preparation for the job he just got.

“I think the second time through on anything, I’ve said it, there’s a list of things I’ll never do again and there’s certain things I need to do in the first month and some of that I’ve already accomplished,” Shurmur said. “I think you’re just more comfortable in what needs to get done because you can see it a little better. I feel good about the staff that we’ve hired. I’m getting to know our team and the way our organization functions and doing it at a little faster pace. Any time you do something for the second time, and really, the first time I did it – those that say there’s things they didn’t see coming are full of it, in my opinion. Because there’s some things you don’t see coming, but you get used to handling it and there’s years since that time I’ve become a better coach, so, it helps.”

After his availability with the media Shurmur, who is clearly excited to get another chance to lead a team, stopped to greet reporters from Cleveland.

Shurmur went 9-23 in 2011-2012 as head coach of the Browns.

Foles For Sale – Would the Eagles part with quarterback Nick Foles? They might, but only if the right offer comes along according to head coach Doug Pederson.

“You gotta have that conversation,” Pederson said about making sure Foles is kept in the loop. “I’m a big believer you just don’t blindside a player like that if that happens. I think you gotta have that open communication with him. We’ll see where it goes.

“We’ll talk about it before, if and when that time comes.”

Executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman did not echo his head coach.

“We’re trying to keep as many good players as possible. You’re talking about the Super Bowl MVP. He’s been unbelievably successful for us,” Roseman said. “He’s got great character, great leadership. That room is exactly what we’re looking for. We have a franchise quarterback. We have the Super Bowl MVP. And we have a young quarterback (Nate Sudfeld) as well.

“As we get started with the offseason, we have a lot of areas that we have to address. We’re getting started a little bit later than most teams. And we know in this league if we don’t get to work and get serious about this, we’re going to get butt kicked. Our intention is to keep all of our good players.”

Shazier Out, Ben In – Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert has already ruled out linebacker Ryan Shazier for this year and there are questions if the former Buckeyes star will even see the field again.

“Ryan Shazier won’t play in 2018. He knows that, and we know that,” Colbert said. “We’re going to continue to support him in his recovery. We know that going into this season he won’t play, and he’ll end up on a different type of list once we get a determination from the league as to where he’ll end up. We know that’s a challenge, because we’ll be at 89 players,

but fortunately for Ryan he’s covered in that manner, that he will be part of our team officially and also unofficially, because he’s still with us day-to-day as he rehabs. He involves himself with the team and team issues so that he can be a formidable member in 2018.”

After contemplating retirement last offseason, it appears quarterback Ben Roethlisberger won’t in 2018.

“There’s no limit on his competitiveness, his wanting to win. Last year he made mention of maybe it’s a year-to-year thing. Fortunately for us, after we lost that playoff game, as disappointed as we were, Ben came out that night and said that he wants to play,” Colbert said. “That gave me a lift, because I know that the most important position

on our team will hopefully be secured for a few more years.”

Back To The Future – New Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is not a fan of analytics and some of the advanced technology teams are now using.

“Man, I’m trying to throw the game back to 1998,” Gruden said. “You know, really as a broadcaster, I went around and observed every team, asked a lot of questions, took a look at the facilities, how they’re doing business, there’s a stack of analytic data or DAY-tuh, however you want to say that word, people don’t even know how to read it. It’s one thing to have the data — or DAY-tuh — it’s another thing to know how to read the damn thing.

“So, I’m not going to rely on GPSs and all the modern technology. I will certainly have some people that are professional that can help me from that regard. But I still thing doing things the old-fashioned way is a good way, and we’re going to try to lean the needle that way a little bit.”