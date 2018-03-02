Bon Jovi: “Bad Medicine“

ALBUM: New Jersey

YEAR: 1988

WRITERS: Jon Bon Jovi, Richie Sambora, Desmond Child

Jon Bon Jovi (Bongiovi) celebrates his 56th birthday today.

LYRICS:

Your love is like bad medicine Bad medicine is what I need Shake it up, just like bad medicine There ain’t no doctor that can cure my disease (Bad medicine) I ain’t got a fever got a permanent disease It’ll take more than a doctor to prescribe a remedy I got lots of money but it isn’t what I need Gonna take more than a shot to get this poison out of me And I got all the symptoms count ’em 1, 2, 3 First you need That’s what you get for falling in love Then you bleed You get a little but it’s never enough And then you’re on your knees That’s what you get for falling in love Now this boy’s addicted ’cause your kiss is the drug Your love is like bad medicine Bad medicine is what I need Shake it up, just like bad medicine There ain’t no doctor that can cure my disease Bad, bad medicine I don’t need no needle to be giving me a thrill And I don’t need no anesthesia or a nurse to bring a pill I got a dirty down addiction that doesn’t leave a track I got a jones for your affection like a monkey on my back There ain’t no paramedic gonna save this heart attack When you need That’s what you get for falling in love Then you bleed You get a little but it’s never enough And then you’re on your knees That’s what you get for falling in love Now this boy’s addicted ’cause your kiss is the drug Your love is like bad medicine Bad medicine is what I need Shake it up, just like bad medicine So let’s play doctor, baby, cure my disease Bad, bad medicine Is what I want Bad, bad medicine Is what I need [Solo] I need a respirator ’cause I’m running out of breath For you’re an all night generator wrapped in stockings and a dress When you find your medicine you take what you can get ‘Cause if there’s something better baby well they haven’t found it yet Your love is like bad medicine Bad medicine is what I need Shake it up, just like bad medicine There ain’t no doctor that can cure my disease Your love—bad medicine Bad medicine is what I need Shake it up, just like bad medicine Your love’s the potion that can cure my disease Bad, bad medicine Is what I want Bad, bad medicine Who’s bad, who’s bad I gotta do, I gotta (Bad, bad medicine) I gotta do, I gotta I gotta, I gotta I gotta do it again Wait a minute Wait a minute Hold on I’m not done One more time with feel Come on One for that Help me up now Your love is like bad medicine Bad medicine is what I need Shake it up, just like bad medicine You got the potion that can cure my disease Your love—bad medicine Your kiss is what I need Your love—bad medicine