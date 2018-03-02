Jon Bon Jovi performs Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

ANNIVERSARIES

2009-U2 begin a five-night stand on The Late Show With David Letterman, promoting their No Line on the Horizon album by performing one song each night: “Breathe” (Monday), “Magnificent” (Tuesday), “I’ll Go Crazy If I Don’t Go Crazy Tonight” (Wednesday), “Beautiful Day” (not from that album, Thursday), “Get on Your Boots” (Friday).

1975-After Paul McCartney is pulled over by Los Angeles police for running a red light, his wife Linda is arrested for possession of marijuana.

1973-Genesis kick off their first extensive North American tour at New York’s Carnegie Hall.

1973-The Doobie Brothers release their third album, The Captain and Me. It will go double platinum and become their first Top 10 album on the Billboard 200.

1967-At the ninth annual Grammy Awards, The Beatles‘ “Michelle” wins Song of the Year for Paul McCartney and John Lennon. Frank Sinatra‘s “Strangers in the Night” is Record of the Year, while Sinatra, a Man and His Music is named Album of the Year.

1964-The Beatles start filming A Hard Day’s Night at London’s Paddington Station. While shooting one of the sequences aboard a train, George Harrison meets actress Patti Boyd. She becomes his friend-and, eventually, his wife. The same day, Tollie Records in the US releases “Twist and Shout” backed with “There’s a Place.”

BIRTHDAYS

Jon Bon Jovi (Bongiovi) – 56 years old

Rocker-actor. Born 1962.

Mark Evans – 62 years old

Ex-AC/DC bassist. Born 1956.

Lou Reed – Died in 2013

The highly influential Velvet Underground singer-guitarist went on to a long solo career (“Walk on the Wild Side” was his lone hit) that included a 2011 album collaboration with Metallica. After undergoing a liver transplant earlier in the year, he died October 26th, 2013 at 71. Born 1942.









