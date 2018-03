If you bought the original import of the debut album from Rush their name is in red, the American release has it in hot pink. Why? Well, suffice to say, their Canadian label, Moon Records, got it right.

The album received big support here in Cleveland which led to Mercury Records quickly releasing it in the states. Even though the cover was off the album inside was right on! It was released 44 years ago on 3/1/74.