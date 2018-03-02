Is what those who live in Ireland and throughout the UK are calling Winter Storm “Emma. Yesterday into early this morning the weather around here was nuts wasn’t it? Getting close to an inch and a half of rain, followed by that changeover to snow. I got 3″ of that wet heavy snow. The eastside for instance Chardon got a foot. But did you see what fell across that big pond? They measure everything in centimeters, 50 is what fell in some parts and 50 centimeters measures out to 19.82” of snow which is unheard of there.

Thanks to the Irish Independent in Ireland, HERE is what it’s like over there. March did come in like a lion. You have a great weekend, see you this coming Monday morning at 5:30 and thanks.