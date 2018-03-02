Filed Under:independent.ie, ireland and the uk get heavy snow

Is what those who live in Ireland and throughout the UK are calling Winter Storm “Emma. Yesterday into early this morning the weather around here was nuts wasn’t it? Getting close to an inch and a half of rain, followed by that changeover to snow. I got 3″ of that wet heavy snow. The eastside for instance Chardon got a foot. But did you see what fell across that big pond? They measure everything in centimeters, 50 is what fell in some parts and 50 centimeters measures out to 19.82” of snow which is unheard of there.

Thanks to the Irish Independent in Ireland, HERE is what it’s like over there. March did come in like a lion. You have a great weekend, see you this coming Monday morning at 5:30 and thanks.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Tickets On Sale Now: North Coast Vinyl & MemorabiliaFest - May 12, 2018
Albums Turning 40 In 2018
Get The New Radio.Com App

Listen Live