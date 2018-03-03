Musician Neil Young (Photo by Daniel DeSlover/imageSPACE) **

ANNIVERSARIES

2012-Guitarist Ronnie Montrose, whose career included his own bands (Montrose and Gamma) as well as stints with Sammy Hagar, Edgar Winter and many others, dies of a self-inflicted gunshot at the age of 64.

2008-Norman “Hurricane” Smith, who engineered The Beatles from “Love Me Do” through their Rubber Soul album and sang the novelty hit “Oh Babe, What Would You Say,” dies at age 85 in London.

2006-Queen kick off their first extended North American tour in over 23 years in Miami with Bad Company‘s Paul Rodgers on vocals.

2006-Gary Glitter, the aging British glam-rocker best known for “Rock and Roll (Part Two),” is sentenced to three years in a Vietnamese prison for “performing obscene acts” with two Vietnamese girls under the age of 13.

2004-Peter Criss posts a note on his website saying that he’s been booted from KISS again. He’s replaced by pre-makeup-reunion drummer Eric Singer.

1981-Aerosmith‘s Greatest Hits is certified gold. It will eventually sell over 11-million copies.

1967-The Jeff Beck Group, featuring Rod Stewart on vocals, Ron Wood on bass and Aynsley Dunbar on drums, makes its live debut in London.

1966-Neil Young, Stephen Stills and Richie Furay form Buffalo Springfield in Los Angeles.

1966-The Rolling Stones record tracks for the Aftermath album at RCA’s Hollywood Studios.