U2 Heinz Field June 2017Maybe you too will meet someone who was in the sea of people!

And I never will!

I’ll flip on YouTube sometimes at the desk, type U2 into the search bar, and let it play. That’s how I stumbled across this brilliant addition called U2 Songs of Acoustic and Orchestral. Someone who goes by Jonhilsea has combined some of their acoustic performances, and one performance with a full orchestra into an over 70-minute brilliant piece. (thank you Jonhilsea!) Some of the arrangements are just so fantastic, and the band backed by an orchestra with strings and things, just heartbreakingly beautiful. And please, I don’t want to ever hear again how Bono is losing his voice. The is proof positive that it is still rich and vibrant and can bring you to instant tears. Simply stunning. Check it out for yourself and enjoy!