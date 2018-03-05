Nov 7, 2017; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Ringo Starr performs at Parker Playhouse. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Forty-five years ago today, Ringo Starr began recording his Ringo album, which features all four Beatles. John Lennon wrote and plays on just one song. What is its title?

It’s the first cut on the album.

Lennon confirmed that the song’s title comes from a famous boast by Muhammad Ali .

. In Lennon’s song title the first two words of Ali’s statement are a single contraction.

ANNIVERSARIES

1974-Gregg Allman‘s first solo album, Laid Back, is certified gold, fueling rumors that The Allman Brothers Band will break up.

1973-Former Jimi Hendrix manager Michael Jeffrey dies in a plane crash between Majorca and England.

1973-Ringo Starr begins recording the Ringo album. The future hits “Photograph” and “You’re 16” are among the songs completed over the next three weeks.

1965-The Mannish Boys, a London band containing David Bowie (under his real name, David Jones), releases its first single, “I Pity the Fool,” in the UK.

1965-The Yardbirds release “For Your Love” in the UK, the same day Jeff Beck makes his live debut as the band’s lead guitarist. The single, which becomes a Top 10 hit, was the impetus for blue purist Eric Clapton‘s departure from the band.

1955-Elvis Presley makes his TV debut on The Louisiana Hayrid

BIRTHDAYS

Alan Clark – 66 years old

Ex-Dire Straits keyboardist. Born 1952.

TRIVIA ANSWER

“I’m the Greatest”







