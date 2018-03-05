Filed Under:classic rock almanac, ringo starr
Nov 7, 2017; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Ringo Starr performs at Parker Playhouse. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Forty-five years ago today, Ringo Starr began recording his Ringo album, which features all four Beatles. John Lennon wrote and plays on just one song. What is its title?

  • It’s the first cut on the album.
  • Lennon confirmed that the song’s title comes from a famous boast by Muhammad Ali.
  • In Lennon’s song title the first two words of Ali’s statement are a single contraction.
ANNIVERSARIES

1974-Gregg Allman‘s first solo album, Laid Back, is certified gold, fueling rumors that The Allman Brothers Band will break up.

1973-Former Jimi Hendrix manager Michael Jeffrey dies in a plane crash between Majorca and England.

1973-Ringo Starr begins recording the Ringo album. The future hits “Photograph” and “You’re 16” are among the songs completed over the next three weeks.

1965-The Mannish Boys, a London band containing David Bowie (under his real name, David Jones), releases its first single, “I Pity the Fool,” in the UK.

1965-The Yardbirds release “For Your Love” in the UK, the same day Jeff Beck makes his live debut as the band’s lead guitarist. The single, which becomes a Top 10 hit, was the impetus for blue purist Eric Clapton‘s departure from the band.

1955-Elvis Presley makes his TV debut on The Louisiana Hayrid

BIRTHDAYS

Alan Clark – 66 years old
Ex-Dire Straits keyboardist. Born 1952.

TRIVIA ANSWER
“I’m the Greatest”




