Jan 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Elton John performs “Tiny Dancer” during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY

Inviting the audience on stage seems to invite trouble, and when trouble happens more than once, it might be time to rethink things. Elton John brings fans from the front row on the stage in Las Vegas when he plays “Saturday Nights Alright For Fighting”, arguably his rowdiest song. For the second time in recent moths the show had to be stopped due to unruly fans, this time Elton walked off the stage.

Full story HERE

Elton’s take on it HERE

It’s not like people go to Vegas to act orderly and completely in control. those front row tickets are usually reserved for high rollers, and some times they’re higher than others.