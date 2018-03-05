Filed Under:the shape of water wins best picture oscar, vox.com
March 4, 2018; Hollywood, CA, USA; Guillermo del Toro poses with his awards for Best Picture for Best Director for “The Shape of Water” in the photo room during the 90th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

If you’ve never heard of the Academy Award winner for best film you’re not alone. Not a lot of surprises on who won at last night’s Oscars but this was a surprise. The film which cost 19.5 million to make, that’s lower than the usual cost of a low budget film has already grossed 126 million at the box office. Sure to make a few more million and thanks to Vox.com HERE, is the wassup and why this won for best picture.

