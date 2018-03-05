Norman Greenbaum: “Spirit In The Sky“

ALBUM: Spirit In The Sky

YEAR: 1969

WRITER: Norman Greenbaum

LYRICS:

When I die and they lay me to rest Gonna go to the place that’s the best When I lay me down to die Goin’ up to the spirit in the sky Goin’ up to the spirit in the sky That’s where I’m gonna go when I die When I die and they lay me to rest Gonna go to the place that’s the best Prepare yourself you know it’s a must Gotta have a friend in Jesus So you know that when you die He’s gonna recommend you To the spirit in the sky Gonna recommend you To the spirit in the sky That’s where you’re gonna go when you die When you die and they lay you to rest You’re gonna go to the place that’s the best Never been a sinner. I never sinned I got a friend in Jesus So you know that when I die He’s gonna set me up with The spirit in the sky Oh set me up with the spirit in the sky That’s where I’m gonna go when I die When I die and they lay me to rest I’m gonna go to the place that’s the best Go to the place that’s the best