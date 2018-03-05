JULY 18

HARD ROCK ROCKSINO NORTHFIELD PARK

On sale Friday March 9 at 10 a.m.



All Hard Rock Rocksino Shows are 21 & over

Cleveland, OH – Hard Rock veterans Tesla will play Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park on Thursday, July 18. Fans can purchase tickets beginning Friday March 9 at 10 a.m.

Over the course of their thirty-year career, the critically acclaimed iconic Sacramento melodic hard rock quintet—Frank Hannon [guitar], Brian Wheat [bass], Jeff Keith [lead vocals], Troy Luccketta [drums], and Dave Rude [guitar]—sold more than 25 million albums and performed to sold out crowds across the world. Their journey kicked into high gear with 1986’s platinum-certified debut, Mechanical Resonance, which solidified them as a household name and yielded signature anthems such as “Little Suzi,” “Modern Day Cowboy,” “Cumin’ Atcha Live,” and “Gettin’ Better.” Celebrating the record’s 30th birthday, the boys from Sacramento unleashed Mechanical Resonance Live! in August 2016.

As much as it honors their legacy, Mechanical Resonance Live! hints at Tesla’s future as well. The band included a brand new track, “Save That Goodness,” produced and written by Phil Collen of Def Leppard. Energized by bombastic guitars, robust grooves, and an epic refrain complete with a choir call-and-response, the song remains a welcome addition within their storied catalog. “I want people to feel like Tesla is still full of energy these days,” concludes Frank. “That’s it.” “This is a band we started in Frank’s garage when I was 18, and Frank was 15,” Brian leaves off. “I’m proud we’re

still standing this many years later. It’s a pretty cool place to be. I’d love for people to think, ‘That band has managed to stay in the game for 30 plus years, and they’re still playing great shows and putting out quality music.’ Now, just turn the shit up when you listen to it. It was made to play loud.”