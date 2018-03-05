Listen weekdays at the workforce winning times of 9:25am, 1:25pm and 4:25pm for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the 2018 Summit Racing Equipment I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama March 16th through the 18th at the I-X Center. If a piston makes it go, it’s in this show!

Contest Date Range: March 5, 2018 9:00am – March 9, 2018 5:00pm
Contest Rules:
For the On-Air: Piston Powered Autorama Ticket Appt. Giveaway, listen to 98.5 WNCX weekdays only from Monday, March 5th, 2018 through Friday, March 9th, 2018 at the winning times of 9:25am, 1:25pm, 4:25pm ET  for the cue to call. The correct caller at 216-578- 1985 will receive two (2) tickets the 2018 Piston Powered Autorama at the I-X Center – March 16th through March 18th, 2018  courtesy of the I-X Center.   Approximate retail value is $40.00 per pair. Otherwise, the WNCX general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

