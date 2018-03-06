4/11/2016 - ** EDITORIAL USE ONLY ** David Gilmour performs in concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Pink Floyd singer-guitarist David Gilmour turns 72 today (March 6th). Gilmour is godfather to a two-time Oscar-nominated actress whose dad served as the Floyd’s road manager in the late ’60s and early ’70s. Name the actress.

She was nominated for Oscars for her roles in 21 Grams and The Impossible .

and . She’s appeared in such films as The Ring , King Kong and Birdman .

, and . She had two children with Ray Donovan actor Liev Schreiber.

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-Carl Perkins‘ “Blue Suede Shoes,” The Ronettes‘ “Be My Baby,” The Rolling Stones‘ “Satisfaction” and Paul Simon‘s Graceland album are all added to the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry.

2004-David Crosby is arrested in New York on charges of possessing a gun and possessing a controlled substance.

2001-Aerosmith release Just Push Play, their first studio album in four years.

2000-The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducts James Taylor, Earth, Wind & Fire, The Lovin’ Spoonful, The Moonglows, Bonnie Raitt and Eric Clapton. The first set of sidemen — guitarist Scotty Moore, bassist James Jamerson, sax player King Curtis and drummers Earl Palmer and Hal Blaine — and early influences Nat “King” Cole and Billie Holiday are also enshrined.

1979-The Doobie Brothers‘ Minute by Minute (which contains “What a Fool Believes”) is certified platinum for shipping more than a million copies.

1976-All 22 of the original Beatles singles, as well as the previously-unissued-on-seven-inch “Yesterday,” are re-released in the UK. All 23 records chart simultaneously.

1972-Five days after granting it, the New York Office of the Immigration Department does an about-face and cancels John Lennon‘s visa extension. The decision is supposedly due to his past drug charges in England. The case will drag on for four years until the ex-Beatle is granted permanent U-S residency.

1971-Paul McCartney‘s first solo hit, “Another Day,” enters the Billboard singles chart on its way to the Top 5.

1066-The Rolling Stones work on “Under My Thumb” and “Paint It Black” at RCA Studios in LA.

1965-The Rolling Stones tape a show in Liverpool for their first concert album, Got Live If You Want It. They also record a show in Manchester the following evening.

1964-The Rolling Stones release their first American single, a cover of Buddy Holly‘s “Not Fade Away.”

BIRTHDAYS

David Gilmour – 72 years old

The guitarist and singer was brought into Pink Floyd because founding guitarist Syd Barrett was losing his mind. Barrett soon dropped out and Gilmour provided the group’s unmistakable guitar sound on Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall, Wish You Were Here and many other albums. He’s made solo records and led a version of the group without bassist-singer Roger Waters. Born 1946.

Ben Keith – Died in 2010

The multi-instrumentalist and producer played with Neil Young on and off for nearly 40 years. His other accomplishments included playing on Patsy Cline‘s “I Fall to Pieces” and producing Jewel‘s debut album. He died of a heart attack July 26th, 2010 at 73. Born 1937.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Naomi Watts (Her father, Peter Watts, can also be heard laughing on “Brain Damage” on Dark Side of the Moon.)





