9/30/2017 - Robert Plant in the stands before kick off of the Sky Bet Championship match at the Pirelli Stadium, Burton. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

Robert Plant says he needs the challenge of doing new music. If he just did old Led Zeppelin songs he would be “a whore”, and he never wants to be that. You gotta give him credit, after being asked about a reunion every single time he does an interview, he still comes up with new answers that spell “NO”!

Esquire interview HERE

Plant has turned down hundreds of millions of dollars for a reunion many times before so whore would never be a word I’d use to describe him.Possibly the term heartbreaker would be more accurate. Ooops, that’s a Zeppelin song. Sorry Bob.