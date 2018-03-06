The Rolling Stones: “Under My Thumb“

ALBUM: Aftermath

YEAR: 1966

WRITERS: Mick Jagger, Keith Richards

The Rolling Stones began work on “Under My Thumb” and “Paint It Black” at RCA Studios in LA on this day in 1966.

LYRICS:

Under my thumb The girl who once had me down Under my thumb The girl who once pushed me around It’s down to me The difference in the clothes she wears Down to me, the change has come, She’s under my thumb Ain’t it the truth babe? Under my thumb The squirmin’ dog who’s just had her day Under my thumb A girl who has just changed her ways It’s down to me, yes it is The way she does just what she’s told Down to me, the change has come She’s under my thumb Ah, ah, say it’s alright Under my thumb A siamese cat of a girl Under my thumb She’s the sweetest, hmmm, pet in the world It’s down to me The way she talks when she’s spoken to Down to me, the change has come, She’s under my thumb Ah, take it easy babe Yeah It’s down to me, oh yeah The way she talks when she’s spoken to Down to me, the change has come, She’s under my thumb Yeah, it feels alright Under my thumb Her eyes are just kept to herself Under my thumb, well I I can still look at someone else It’s down to me, oh that’s what I said The way she talks when she’s spoken to Down to me, the change has come, She’s under my thumb Say, it’s alright. Say it’s all… Say it’s all… Take it easy babe Take it easy babe Feels alright Take it, take it easy babe.