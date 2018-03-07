Photo Credit: JR Eaton/WNCX Cleveland

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: The original bass player in the Zombies, Chris White, celebrates his 75th birthday today. White didn’t write any of the Zombies three Top 10 U.S. hits, but he co-wrote and co-produced the biggest hit by Argent, the group keyboardist Rod Argent started after the Zombies broke up. What is the song?

Stumped? Here are a few hints. During recent Zombies tours Rod Argent has explained that for years people thought the word that was sung after the song’s title phrase was “Whoa” or “Oh,” but it’s actually “Woman.”

One word in the song’s four word title is a body part.

Combining the first and last word in the title gives you the word “Holdup.”

ANNIVERSARIES

2013-Guitarist Peter Banks, who was in the first lineup of Yes and went on to Flash and a solo career, dies of heart failure at home in London. He was 65.

2008-The Zombies, with all four surviving originals in the lineup, perform the first of three London concerts built around their classic album Odessey and Oracle.

2007-The Beatles‘ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band tops the Definitive 200, compiled by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and National Association of Recording Merchandisers.

2006-Pink Floyd singer-guitarist David Gilmour releases his first solo album in 22 years, On an Island.

2006-Bruce Springsteen is on hand at BB King’s in New York for a listening party for his new album, We Shall Overcome The Seeger Sessions.

2006-Van Morrison is made an honorary citizen of Nashville during his show there — the same day as he releases his country album, Pay the Devil.

1975-David Bowie releases Young Americans.

1969-The Who‘s “Pinball Wizard” is released as a single in Britain, giving the public its first taste of the rock opera Tommy.

1966-Brian Wilson releases his first solo single, “Caroline No.”

1964-The Beatles‘ “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and “She Loves You” are neck and neck for the top spot on Billboard‘s singles chart.

1963-The Beatles and several other Brian Epstein-managed acts — Gerry & the Pacemakers, Billy J. Kramer & the Dakotas and The Big Three — perform at The Mersey Beat Showcase in Nottingham, England.

BIRTHDAYS

Kenny Aronoff – 65 years old

John Fogerty/ex-John Mellencamp drummer. Born 1953.

Matthew Fisher – 72 years old

Procol Harum‘s organ player (1967 – ’69 and ’91 – ’04) won two court cases awarding him part of the copyright on “A Whiter Shade of Pale” for his improvisation on a song whose melody and words he didn’t write. He has also recorded solo. Born 1946.

Peter Wolf (Blankfield) – 72 years old

The onetime Boston DJ became the jive-talking singer of the J. Geils Band. A 1971 cover of Bobby Womack‘s “Lookin’ for a Love” became their first Top 40 hit. “Give It to Me” charted in 1973, but “Centerfold” and “Freeze-Frame” did even better, boosted by heavy MTV exposure of their videos. He was, for a time, married to actress Faye Dunaway. Born 1946.

Chris White – 75 years old

He played bass in The Zombies. “She’s Not There” was the band’s first U.S. hit in 1964. “Time of the Season,” their last and biggest single, reached the Top 5 five years later. He co-wrote “Hold Your Head Up” for Argent and became a record executive. Born 1943.

TRIVIA ANSWER

“Hold Your Head Up”





