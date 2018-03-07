Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show: “The Cover of The Rolling Stone“

ALBUM: Sloppy Seconds

YEAR: 1972

WRITER: Shel Silverstein

LYRICS:

Ha ha ha, I don’t believe it Da, da, ah, ah don’t touch it Hey, Ray, hey, Sugar, tell them who we are… Well, we’re big rock singers We got golden fingers And we’re loved everywhere we go…That sounds like us We sing about beauty and we sing about truth At ten thousand dollars a show…Right We take all kinds of pills that give us all kind of thrills But the thrill we’ve never known Is the thrill that’ll getcha when you get your picture On the cover of the Rollin’ Stone Rollin’ Stone… Wanna see my picture on the cover Stone… Wanna buy five copies for my mother… Yes Stone… Wanna see my smilin’ face On the cover of the Rollin’ Stone…That’s a very very good idea I got a freaky ole lady name a Cocaine Katy Who embroiders on my jeans I got my poor ole grey haired daddy Drivin’ my limousine Now it’s all designed to blow our minds But our minds won’t really be blown Like the blow that’ll gitcha when you get your picture On the cover of the Rollin’ Stone Rollin’ Stone… Wanna see our pictures on the cover Stone… Wanna buy five copies for our mothers…Yeah Stone… Wanna see my smilin face On the cover of the Rollin’ Stone Hey, I know how Rock and roll… Ah, that’s beautiful We got a lot of little teenage blue eyed groupies Who do anything we say We got a genu-wine Indian Guru Who’s teaching us a better way We got all the friends that money can buy So we never have to be alone And we keep gettin’ richer but we can’t get our picture On the cover of the Rollin’ Stone Rollin’ Stone…Wanna see my picture on the cover Stone… Wanna buy five copies for my mother…Wa wa Stone… Wanna see my smilin’ face On the cover of the Rollin’ Stone On the cover of the Rollin’… Stone… Wanna see my picture on the cover I don’t know why we ain’t on the cover, baby… Stone…Wanna buy five copies for my mother We’re beautiful subjects… Stone… Wanna see my smilin’ face I ain’t kiddin’, we would make a beautiful cover… On the cover of the Rollin’ Stone… Fresh shot, right up front, man… I can see it now, we’ll be up in the front… Smilin’, man… Ahh, beautiful…