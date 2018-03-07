Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Darth Vader is the ultimate “War Pig.”

That’s the message at the heart of a fan-made video mashup of Star Wars footage set to the strains of Black Sabbath’s 1970 heavy metal classic, “War Pigs.”

Related: Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Final World Tour Dates, But Not Retiring



The clip corrals scenes from a variety of movies from the Star Wars franchise, emphasizing such agents from the Dark Side of the Force as Darth Vader and Darth Maul.

“Great fan made video!!,” Osbourne shared on Twitter with the well-edited clip created by “Voordeel” that pairs the Star Wars scenes with the menacing grind and stomp of the Sabbath track.

Watch the clip via Ozzy Osbourne’s Twitter below.