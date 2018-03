(Credit: Erin Fox/CBS Radio)

Todd Rundgren has played what, 50, 60, 70 shows in Cleveland over the years, so a lot of pictures exist. Now Todd wants to see them for possible inclusion in a new book. From the Agora to the old stadium, from Nelson Ledges to Buckeye Lake he wants to see them all.

Send pictures HERE

The release of his book “The Individualist” has been pushed back to this fall so there still is time.