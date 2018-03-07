Photo: Byron Purvis / AdMedia / Sipa USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee has publicly blamed his son Brandon for knocking him out.

Yesterday, TMZ reported that a fight broke out at Lee’s home, which left the rocker with a bloody lip. Initial reports stated that Brandon (who Tommy he shares with ex-wife Pamela Anderson) was involved in the altercation, but claimed Brandon acted in self-defense. On Twitter, Tommy shot down that notion openly accused his son of assault.

“Hey @TMZ maybe get your facts straight before you go reporting bulls—,” he wrote. “My fiancé and I were in bed when my son busted into the room and assaulted me. I asked him to leave the house and he knocked me unconscious. He ran away from the police. THAT’S the truth.”

Brandon is 21 and sometimes works as a model. Lee and Anderson also share son Dylan, 20.

Tommy’s fiance Brittany Furlan also waded into the drama on Twitter. “Violence is NEVER the answer,” she wrote. “No matter the situation. People need to learn to talk things out, not throw punches. It’s not necessary and doesn’t solve anything.”

Tommy shared (and then deleted) photos of his injuries on Instagram with a stinging message for his son: “My heart is broken,” he wrote. “You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you. Good job Brandon! Great son!”