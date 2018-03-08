ANNIVERSARIES

2016-Sir George Martin, the producer and musician who was instrumental in the sound and success of The Beatles as well as many subsequent artists, dies at the age of 90.

2007-Eddie Van Halen announces that he’s checking into rehab. His brother Alex announces that, as he result, Eddie won’t be on hand for Van Halen‘s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. And David Lee Roth announces that he won’t go because he was asked to perform with Velvet Revolver.

2000-Angus Young of AC/DC gives auction-winner Wade Stickler of Washington, DC a guitar lesson at a New York rehearsal studio and donates the fan’s $28,000 payment to the Nordoff-Robbins Foundation.

1987-Bob Seger ends what he calls (but isn’t) his “last tour ever” at Detroit’s Joe Louis Arena.

1978-Steely Dan‘s sixth album, Aja, becomes their first to go platinum. Two weeks later, their five-year-old second album, Countdown to Ecstasy, goes gold.

1977-Foreigner releases its self-titled debut album.

1973-Grateful Dead keyboardist Ron “Pigpen” McKernan dies of alcohol-related causes at age 27.

1973-Paul McCartney pleads guilty to growing marijuana on his Scottish farm and is fined 100 pounds (approximately $240).

1970-Ringo Starr finishes recording “It Don’t Come Easy” at Trident Studios in London. George Harrison, who co-wrote and produced the song, plays guitar on it. The single won’t be released for another 13 months.

1962-The Beatles make their television debut on the BBC program Teenager’s Turn, performing Roy Orbison‘s “Dream Baby.”

BIRTHDAYS

Clive Burr – Died in 2013

He joined Iron Maiden in 1979 after playing in Samson, the same band that singer Bruce Dickinson was in prior to Maiden (though they were never in Samson together). He played on the first three Maiden albums, then left and played with a succession of lesser bands before being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and having to give up drumming. He died March 12th, 2013 at 56. Born 1957.

Randy Meisner – 72 years old

The singer-bassist-guitarist (who co-wrote “Take It to the Limit”) left the Eagles after the Hotel California album. The onetime member of Poco has toured with The World Classic Rockers. Born 1946.







