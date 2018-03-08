Foreigner: “Feels Like The First Time“

ALBUM: Foreigner

YEAR: 1977

WRITER: Mick Jones

Foreigner released its self-titled debut album on this day in 1977.

LYRICS:

I would climb any mountain Sail across a stormy sea If that’s what it takes me baby To show you how much you mean to me And I guess it’s just the woman in you That brings out the man in me I know I can’t help myself You’re all in the world to me It feels like the first time Feels like the very first time It Feels like the first time It Feels like the very first time I have waited a lifetime Spent my time so foolishly But now that I’ve found you Together we’ll make history And I know that it must be the woman in you That brings out the man in me I know I can’t help myself You’re all that my eyes can see And it feels like the first time Like it never did before Feels like the first time Like we’ve opened up the door Feels like the first time Like it never will again, never again Feels like the first time, it feels like the first time It feels like the very first time, very, very, it feels It feels like the first time, oh it feels like the first time It feels like the very first time Open up the door, won’t you open up the door? Yeah Feels like the first time And it feels like the very first time And it feels like the first time It feels like the very first time And it feels like the first time It feels like the very first time Oh it feels, it feels like the first time Yeah it feels like the first time