I thought the 3 million jackpot was big two weeks ago. Last night it was just a scosh over 4 million, now get ready to play for what 5 million dollars in that Grayton Road Tavern – Queen of Hearts game. I was watching from the comfort of my recliner on Facebook live because we were in for $20. How would you feel if you’re this Ed Gallagher guy? Your name is drawn along with your card of choice of #28, and you’re then notified by your friend at the bar that you didn’t win as you’ll see HERE thanks to Cleveland’s 19.

Ed’s not a total loser as he gets $100 for playing since his ticket was drawn. So now it’s onto another Wednesday and they’ll probably have to get a bigger drum to hold all of these $1 tickets.

You have a great day, happy Friday-Eve and thanks.

 

