By Jon Wiederhorn

The drama between Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and his son Brandon continues to mount — only we might not learn any more about it from Tommy’s Twitter account.

After initial reports surfaced on Tuesday (March 6) that the two were involved in a physical altercation, Lee tweeted that he and his fiancée were in bed when Brandon burst into the room and knocked him unconscious.

Lee’s son then issued a statement, claiming that the altercation was caused by his dad’s alcoholism and that he’s “devastated.”

“I’m devastated at the events of the last several days that have been a result of my father’s alcoholism,” Brandon told PEOPLE in a statement. “I’ve worked tirelessly organizing an intervention and it’s incredibly upsetting that it never came to fruition.”

“I wanted my dad’s hopeful sobriety and recovery to be a private family matter but, as a result of his accusations on social media, I feel forced to speak out,” Brandon continued. “I have and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as needed. I love my father and just want to see him sober, happy and healthy.”

In reaction to his son’s statement, Lee tweeted that he is not an alcoholic and that he’s just “enjoying” his life.

“I have a few drinks here & there because I’m f—- retired and enjoying my life,” Lee wrote. “I worked 30+ f—- years I deserve it. You didn’t arrange any intervention, you barely spoke to me while u were here. Just coverin ur a–!!”

Following his statement, Lee tweeted that he was quitting social media, writing: “See ya later social media! Can’t read anymore liesss.”