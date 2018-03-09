TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Former Manfred Mann’s Earth Band singer-guitarist Chris Thompson celebrates his 70th birthday today. Thompson has made around 10 albums with Manfred Mann. On which Earth Band album did he sing the only Bruce Springsteen song ever to top the Billboard Hot 100.

Stumped? Here are a few hints. The song, “Blinded by the Light,” is the first song on Springsteen’s first album, and also the first song on Thompson’s first album as lead singer and rhythm guitarist of Manfred Mann’s Earth Band.

After the word “The,” the album’s title is an oxymoron, that is, two contradictory words placed together for effect.

Its cover shows an ear with an open mouth inside the earhole.

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-Brad Delp, the 55-year-old singer of Boston‘s “More Than a Feeling,” “Long Time,” “Amanda” and “Don’t Look Back,” takes his own life at his home in Atkinson, New Hampshire.

2001-Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen shaves off his long, braided beard onstage during a show in the band’s hometown, Rockford, Illinois.

1987-U2 releases The Joshua Tree, which becomes the first album in history to sell over a million copies on CD.

1977-Rumours becomes Fleetwood Mac‘s second platinum album since Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham joined the band.

1976-Queen‘s A Night at the Opera, the album which contains “Bohemian Rhapsody,” is certified gold.

1976-The Who‘s US tour gets off to an inauspicious start when Keith Moon, suffering from the flu, collapses onstage at the Boston Garden during the second song of their show. Two subsequent dates on the tour are rescheduled as a result.

1968-Members of The Rolling Stones, Grateful Dead, Jefferson Airplane, Mamas and the Papas, Doors and Monkees, plus Donovan, are included in Who’s Who in America. They are the first rockers to be included since Elvis Presley and The Beatles.

1966-The Beach Boys record “God Only Knows.”

1966-Bob Dylan releases “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35” as a Columbia 45.

1965-The Beatles wrap up filming a portion of Help! on New Providence Island in the Bahamas. They’ll resume work on the film March 13th in Austria.

BIRTHDAYS

Robin Trower – 73 years old

Robin Trower Band/ex-BLT/ex-Procol Harum guitarist. Born 1945.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Roaring Silence







